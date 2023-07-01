The Elizabeth has a impressive layout that creates plenty of space for living, working, playing, and relaxing. The kitchen flows beautifully into the breakfast nook and spacious family room, creating an open concept perfect for entertaining. The following options are included in this home: Centered Fireplace Additional Windows in Dining Area Bedroom 4 and Bathroom 3 with Walk-In Shower Extended Covered Patio with Open Truss Ceiling Notes: Please note the photos included above are renderings and not representative of the design selections made for this home. Please reach out to a sales professional with RNL to see selections for the interior of this home.