4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $550,000

Builder's custom home on 13th hole at end of cul-de-sac & featured in home magazines. Ready for your updates- THREE living, two dining, office, massive patio around waterfall pool. Perfect interior floor plan Master, study, & guest room (w/ en-suite bathroom) downstairs & remaining bedrooms plus ENORMOUS media/game room upstairs. Home features triple crown molding, surround sound, 2 water heaters, central vac, plantation shutters along the front. Enter on grand sitting room open to patio, pool, & golf course views w/ French doors. Massive master suite features surround sound, wall of windows, large bathroom w/ two sep vanities hers w/ make up vanity, jetted tub, & walk-in closet w/ room for every outfit & accessory. Guest room boasts TWO closet-one a cedar closet, full bath w/ wall of cabinets. Kitchen designed for entertaining w/ massive island looking out on b'fast nook & living room. Includes double oven, gas cook top, built-in cabinet fridge, & BOTH pantry AND butler's pantry. Living room focal point is gas log fireplace w/ complete built-ins on both sides, wall of windows looking out on pool. Even more storage w/ utility room wall of cabinets. Upstairs is a dream - basically a second master w/ all the same amenities - walk-in closet w/ built-in dresser, full bath w/ jetted tub, sep shower, sep vanities & an attached study that can easily be converted to 4th bedroom. Game/Media room is literally another full living room w/ gas log fireplace & massive entertainment center.