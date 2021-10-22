Step into your new paradise! This stunning 4 bed, study, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home nestled in a prime location in the Woodland Hills subdivision boasts upgrades galore and a 13.5 ft deep inground pool with heater, composite deck, pergola, custom landscaping, fire pit, and mosquito misting system. This private oasis has a park on the left side of the home and a retention pond / walking trail on the back side of the home. The thoughtful split bedroom floorplan has 2 dining areas, study, kitchen, living, ½ bath, laundry, master suite, 2 beds, and one additional bath downstairs. Upstairs you’ll find the 4th bedroom or bonus room and a full bathroom. You’ll find designer choices throughout the property from decorative lighting fixtures, accented kitchen island, and stunning brown ceiling. The kitchen features a built-in fridge, 6 burner Kitchen Aide gas range and dishwasher (3 years old), heavy duty garbage disposal, and bakers racks. This meticulously maintained home is anxiously awaiting its new owner. Schedule your showing today before its scooped off of the market!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $550,000
