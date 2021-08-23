4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $549,999

Aesthetically Appealing! A grand entrance that is sure to "Wow" you! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home is tucked away in the desirable subdivision of Castlegate II and just two doors down from the community pool! Working and schooling from home is no problem with 3 separate areas designated for work and study! A built-in desk in the kitchen overlooks the back yard where the kids can play while you are at work. If more privacy is needed, step into the office where you will find ample space for shelves, storage, and a grand desk! Fall in love and feel like a pampered star in your own stylish up-graded kitchen. Serve foods across the gigantic island fresh from the gas cooktop and oven! The dining area features a wall with a beautiful built-in buffet that offers tremendous amounts of serving space as well as room for a large dining table sure to accommodate your family gatherings. Upstairs you will find two separate bonus rooms, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Each bedroom boasts space, closet storage, natural light, and privacy and the master suite offers luxurious size, personal closet space, soaking tub, corner shower, and separate individual vanities. The covered back porch comes with a hanging bench swing to enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine. Tile and wooden floors through-out (No carpet), plantation shutters, solar screens, storage building, vaulted ceilings and a brand new roof! A must see in person, so COME TOUR!