4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $549,983

Reece Homes "Kaylee" plan comes to Waterford Heights! Three of four bedrooms cluster in homes main hallway, and are conveniently located by a full bath and homes laundry room. Step into homes vaulted kitchen, dining room, and living room! Functional U-shaped kitchen features a large island, walk-in pantry, GE Stainless steel appliances, and a large window above the sink! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling and a wall of windows! Master bath features separate vanities, closeted toilet, walk-in shower, and garden tub. This room is topped off with a spacious walk-in closet that connects to homes laundry room for everyday functionality! Step out onto homes vaulted back patio, the perfect launchpad for all outdoor activities! Don't forget about Reece Homes signature mudroom, which opens to homes main areas and gives access to a half bath! Design features include: Custom Lighting, shiplap accents, wood burning fireplace w/gas starter, quartz and granite countertops, tile and carpet flooring, and stainless steel appliances!