 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $549,983

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $549,983

Reece Homes "Kaylee" plan comes to Waterford Heights! Three of four bedrooms cluster in homes main hallway, and are conveniently located by a full bath and homes laundry room. Step into homes vaulted kitchen, dining room, and living room! Functional U-shaped kitchen features a large island, walk-in pantry, GE Stainless steel appliances, and a large window above the sink! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling and a wall of windows! Master bath features separate vanities, closeted toilet, walk-in shower, and garden tub. This room is topped off with a spacious walk-in closet that connects to homes laundry room for everyday functionality! Step out onto homes vaulted back patio, the perfect launchpad for all outdoor activities! Don't forget about Reece Homes signature mudroom, which opens to homes main areas and gives access to a half bath! Design features include: Custom Lighting, shiplap accents, wood burning fireplace w/gas starter, quartz and granite countertops, tile and carpet flooring, and stainless steel appliances!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert