4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $547,000

Picture your family in this spacious and inviting home. Nestled in the desirable Castlegate II community, this corner lot home offers a wood beam open floor plan with a utility room complete with sink. The oversized yard is perfect for playtime and the upstairs game room / bonus room provides extra living space. The kitchen features an island with eating bar and beautiful cabinets. The primary suite offers a large walk-in shower with rain head shower, separate vanities, large closet and an oversized bedroom.

