This Nice home in Pebble Creek offers 4 bedrooms 3-1/2 baths, with 3159 sq feet living areas with lots of built ins, a fireplace, A huge kitchen with a large Island lots of cabinets and drawers, Gas stove, the refrigerator conveys, also has a breakfast area & breakfast bar, formal dining room, Office with built ins, lots of natural light through out the home, large laundry room with a folding table and built ins, Nice sized bedrooms, walk in closets, split floor plan, lots of storage through out the home. Big back yard and a large patio over looking the inground pool. The garage is spacious and room for a freezer or shelves for storage, has a Sprinkler system and alarm system. high ceilings, 4 inch Plantation shutters, Custom Roller shades in the Livingroom. The community offers a country club with tennis courts, swimming pool, and restaurant, Country club does require a separate membership.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Texas A&M to implement consequences, incentive program to encourage COVID-19 testing, vaccines this fall
Texas A&M University will not require masks or COVID-19 vaccinations but strongly encourages both as officials plan to continue in-person …
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook
The Bryan school board this week approved changes to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, eliminating pronouns from the docume…
Texas A&M University officials are still working to solidify plans for the upcoming school year about how to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryan's Lady Vikings invaded The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team by earning nine nods, including Coach and Team of the Year — and…
Longtime Bryan-College Station high school coach Tammy Bosse died Sunday at the age of 57. The Brenham and Texas A&M graduate coached at A…
Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Alfonso Jennings couldn’t sleep Monday night into Tuesday morning. The excitement of two reoccurring dreams kept him awake and eventually pull…
Brazos County health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.