4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $540,000

This Nice home in Pebble Creek offers 4 bedrooms 3-1/2 baths, with 3159 sq feet living areas with lots of built ins, a fireplace, A huge kitchen with a large Island lots of cabinets and drawers, Gas stove, the refrigerator conveys, also has a breakfast area & breakfast bar, formal dining room, Office with built ins, lots of natural light through out the home, large laundry room with a folding table and built ins, Nice sized bedrooms, walk in closets, split floor plan, lots of storage through out the home. Big back yard and a large patio over looking the inground pool. The garage is spacious and room for a freezer or shelves for storage, has a Sprinkler system and alarm system. high ceilings, 4 inch Plantation shutters, Custom Roller shades in the Livingroom. The community offers a country club with tennis courts, swimming pool, and restaurant, Country club does require a separate membership.