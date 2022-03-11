4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $537,674

Spacious with intricate design, Reece Homes "Savannah" plan comes to Waterford Heights! Covered front porch and grand entry way leads to homes mudroom, side bedroom and full bath, and homes main living and dining areas. Reece Homes signature mudroom comes with a built-in desk, and opens to homes kitchen, two car garage, laundry room, and spacious pantry. Overlooking homes main living and dining areas, this kitchen comes with quartz countertops, and a generous island that seats up to six! Large living area opens to homes separate game room and has two sets of double doors leading to covered back patio. Game room has a tray ceiling and opens to two of the homes four bedrooms, and a full bath. Master bedroom also features a vaulted ceiling, and en suite comes equipped with split double vanities, separate garden tub and walk-in shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet. Design features of this home include hickory wood flooring, custom lighting, and decorative tile work!