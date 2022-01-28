4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $535,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home is situated on a corner lot in the Emerald Forest subdivision. From the stately entry, you will be impressed by the size and scale of this updated home. On entering the double front doors, the soaring masonry wall serves as a backdrop to the impressive stairway. The living room features a brick fireplace with hearth and built-in cabinet, accessing kitchen, newly refinished patio and spacious back yard. Owner’s retreat is well laid out with an impressive ensuite, dual vanities, recessed lighting, ample storage, and updated shower. A secondary downstairs bedroom, with ensuite, suitable as a nursery, study, etc. Just off the entry, is the formal dining utilized as a reading room with kitchen access. Kitchen boasts granite counters, island with pendant lighting, double ovens, amazing storage, eat-in bar, and large dining area. Adjacent to kitchen is a game room with a wall of windows allowing an abundance of natural light. The remodeled laundry room features new cabinetry and folding table. Upstairs features a large loft area, built-in cabinets, useful as a study or entertainment area. Both bedrooms are extra large, with walk-in closets, and access bathroom with dual sinks and new subway tile surround. Down the hall is a flex area used as an impressive home office. It is hard to overstate the size and versatility of this property. This home is a must see for the buyer who wants more space with great curb appeal.