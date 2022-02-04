Spacious with intricate design, Reece Homes "Savannah" plan comes to Waterford Heights! Covered front porch and grand entry way leads to homes mudroom, side bedroom and full bath, and homes main living and dining areas. Reece Homes signature mudroom comes with a built-in desk, and opens to homes kitchen, two car garage, laundry room, and spacious pantry. Overlooking homes main living and dining areas, this kitchen comes with quartz countertops, and a generous island that seats up to six! Large living area opens to homes separate game room and has two sets of double doors leading to covered back patio. Game room has a tray ceiling and opens to two of the homes four bedrooms, and a full bath. Master bedroom also features a vaulted ceiling, and en suite comes equipped with split double vanities, separate garden tub and walk-in shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet. Design features of this home include hickory wood flooring, custom lighting, and decorative tile work!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $531,674
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they con…
Team of the Year: Franklin Lions
College Station football coach Steve Huff called Jaxson Slanker and Kyle Walsh into his office Tuesday afternoon to discuss their current recr…
Texas A&M, Blinn College and school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expecte…
President Joe Biden wants credit for nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
A 40-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling drugs.
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of shaking a 5-month-old baby and throwing him against …
Texas A&M All-American Tyra Gittens has transferred to Texas, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Gittens posted a graphic of her weari…
A College Station man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit through Bryan-College Station over the weekend.
Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.