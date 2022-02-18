4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $530,000

Masterfully updated home in desirable Woodcreek. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home boasts large rooms throughout. Downstairs you will find Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, quartz countertops and vanities, plantation shutters and an exquisite master bath with seamless shower and a free standing soaking tub with subway tile half wall behind. The master bedroom and kitchen feature cathedral creating a grand feel. Formal dining room and breakfast rooms provide several dining options. The oversized family room features a gas log fireplace flanked by bookcases on either side. The backyard is large with mature trees and privacy fencing affording a serene oasis of outdoor living. Newer roof and smart home HVAC with 16 SEER systems upstairs and down.