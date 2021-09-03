Welcome to the “Kaylee” floor plan that features abundant natural light throughout! Located in one of College Station's newer subdivisions - Waterford Heights. This light and bright plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and a separate game room. The family room, kitchen, and dining area create the heart of the home that makes the perfect gathering space for family time or entertaining. The kitchen boasts a stainless appliance package, tile accents, plenty of work and prep space, a walk-in pantry, and custom cabinetry. The restful primary suite is the perfect retreat with separate vanity areas, garden tub, and a walk-in shower. The large master closet connects to a laundry room and plenty of storage is offered in the Reece Home's signature mudroom. Newer shopping, medical facilities, and restaurants are only moments away from this great location! Come see what this home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $529,142
