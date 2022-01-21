Country living close to College Station at the end of a Cul-de-sac with garage apartment. Quiet & peaceful with over 6 acres. Main home offers 3 bedroom and 2 full baths, Living , kitchen dining combo. Guest house offers a large bedroom and full bath with laundry room. The 3 car covered carport and 2 car garage is handy for all your needs. Enough Acreage for FFA and 4H projects. The horse barn and tractor sheds make it easy and accessible to get all your work done. Barn is set up for 2 stalls, has water and electricity. Stroll through the woods to your own private fishing pond. Close to schools, hospitals, shopping and more. Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $529,000
