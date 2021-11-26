 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $529,000

Fantastic floor plan in this new construction home by Schaefer Custom Homes! Outstanding finishes can be found throughout this four bedroom, four full bathroom open concept plan! Three way split bedroom plan offers a full bathroom for each bedroom. Other rooms include a spacious great room opening onto the large dining area plus a private study/office. The great room has a wall of windows opening onto the large covered patio and backyard. The master retreat overlooks the backyard and has a large tiled shower with multiple shower heads including a rainmaker shower head, separate tub, granite counters with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Large island kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliance and pantry. Over-sized two car front entry garage. Energy features including tankless water heater, 15 SEER Trane HVAC system, Low-E vinyl clad double-pane windows and more!

