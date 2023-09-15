* OPEN HOUSE 9/16 11-1 * This hidden gem of a home is less than a mile from Texas A&M and sits on a 1/2 acre wooded lot and is full of unique features. Thoughtfully designed by Daniel MacGilvray, Associate Dean of the College of Architecture at Texas A&M, this home has personality at every corner. The living room boast of high ceilings with beams and a shared fireplace with the dining area. Natural light pours in the home from every angle, much of the common spaces are covered in gorgeous Saltillo tile, and don't miss the lookout spots from the second floor! The primary bedroom is downstairs and features tall ceilings and a loft area and tons of storage. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. One bedroom features an incredible loft space for a cozy reading nook and the other two bedrooms feature a large shared closet space that could double as an office. A bonus space downstairs could be used in a variety of ways and features incredible shelves and sliding doors to the outdoor area. You will also find a dedicated office space with built in shelves and windows overlooking the wooded yard. There are four different doors that lead to the tranquil outdoor space you will love! You will forget you are in the middle of town with the trees, pond, and creek and offers so much potential for entertaining, gardening and peaceful reading spots. There is an outdoor potting shed and the equipment needed to keep the pond running beautifully. Come take a look!