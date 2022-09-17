 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $525

  Updated
ONE MORE ROOM AVAILABLE -CURRENTLY FILLED WITH GIRLS This brand new 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom townhome completed in July 2022 is all that a tenant could hope for! This property offers an open concept living and kitchen area equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops/island, and gorgeous dark wood cabinetry. The first floor also features a laundry area and half bath for guests. It is an incredibly spacious floor plan offering equally proportioned bedrooms each with an ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Call to view today!

