4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $525,000

This is your chance to live in the highly sought-after Mission Ranch neighborhood! This home has it all...there is a path right to the neighborhood school, River Bend Elementary School, a bus stop for Intermediate, Middle, and High Schools around the corner, a good size back yard, and a short walk to the lake, amenities center, and pool. You will love living here with amazing neighbors who have kids of all ages (especially young elementary kids). Plus, this home has many great features like hardwood floors downstairs, a large game room upstairs, and a downstairs laundry room that is connected to the master closet. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!