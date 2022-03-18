A real RARE GEM THIS CLOSE TO TEXAS A&M CAMPUS AND KYLE FIELD! Only 3 blocks by bike or on foot, or 4 blocks by car, you will never have to fight for parking or wait for a bus again! This quaint and cozy 4 /1 cottage from the late 1950's still has many of its original features and is ready to be brought back to life with your touch! The roof and A/C have already been taken care of for you (both replaced Summer 2021!) Property sits on a graceful, oversized lot with just the right combination of shade and sunshine, and plenty of yard space for your favorite outdoor activities all the way around, and is located only 1 block from beautiful Brison Park. Lot has street frontage on three sides, with the original front door entrance facing Ayshire St, side entrance on Kerry St, and covered parking area in the back, off of Welsh Ave. If you have been waiting for a place with tons of potential in an unbeatable location, wait no more, THIS IS IT! #GAMEDAYHEAVEN
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she is removing herself from consideration.
Traffic on Texas 6 north of Bryan was stopped early Wednesday after a multi-vehicle accident.
A Brazos County jury sentenced a man to 12 years in prison this week for attacking his wife at their home in 2017.
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play host to Alcorn State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament after the Aggi…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
One person was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Texas 6, just north of OSR in Robertson County.
The man who helped open the H-E-B in Bryan’s Tejas Center has announced his retirement after more than 17 years at the store.
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the victims in Thursday’s shooting in south Brazos County.
Texas A&M fans lined the street outside the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball Sunday to welcome the mens basketball team back from …