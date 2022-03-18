4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $525,000

A real RARE GEM THIS CLOSE TO TEXAS A&M CAMPUS AND KYLE FIELD! Only 3 blocks by bike or on foot, or 4 blocks by car, you will never have to fight for parking or wait for a bus again! This quaint and cozy 4 /1 cottage from the late 1950's still has many of its original features and is ready to be brought back to life with your touch! The roof and A/C have already been taken care of for you (both replaced Summer 2021!) Property sits on a graceful, oversized lot with just the right combination of shade and sunshine, and plenty of yard space for your favorite outdoor activities all the way around, and is located only 1 block from beautiful Brison Park. Lot has street frontage on three sides, with the original front door entrance facing Ayshire St, side entrance on Kerry St, and covered parking area in the back, off of Welsh Ave. If you have been waiting for a place with tons of potential in an unbeatable location, wait no more, THIS IS IT! #GAMEDAYHEAVEN