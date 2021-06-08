Great house on a wonderful 1 acre cul-de-sac lot in sought-after Foxfire subdivision. Close to town but tucked away, this sprawling home offers lots of living and entertaining space with huge rooms, 2 fireplaces a large kitchen with granite counters, 3-4 bedrooms with huge master suite, an additional study room, and large partially enclosed porch, all with nice wide doorways. The property also offers an oversized 2 car garage, separate work/exercise room that would make a great home office with separate entrance, and a secluded back yard. Periodically updated, this home still has even more potential. The home is currently scheduled to have new roof and gutters within the next couple weeks. View More
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $525,000
