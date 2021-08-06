 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $524,900

Welcome HOME! This beautifully designed home features 2726 sqft 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom upstairs can be used as a bonus room/flex room), office, 4 full baths, and a half bath. This functional open concept floor-plan is one everyone will love! The large living room boasts a floor to ceiling brick surfaced, wood burning fireplace, soaring ceilings that pop from 11ft to 13ft tall accented with wood beams, and two sets of French doors overlooking the incredible back porch & outdoor kitchen! The stunning kitchen offers a large island, beautiful custom cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, an extra storage closet, stainless steel appliances, a large apron front sink, a gas cooktop, a microwave drawer, & double ovens! The primary bedroom suite is the picture of relaxation with a free standing tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities, tons of natural light, & a huge custom closet conveniently connected to the laundry room! Each secondary bedroom has its own bath & large walk-in closet. Be sure to take note of the abundant storage throughout! This home is not only gorgeous, it is functional! Set up your private tour today!

