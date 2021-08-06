Gorgeous custom home on cul-de-sac street in University Preserve Gated Community. Located in the heart of College Station this home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Lovely living area with tons of natural light, soaring ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Lovely formal dining area and chef's dream kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, island, eating bar and walk in pantry. Exquisite private master suite and wonderful upstairs game room. Relax and unwind on the back patio. Within minutes to Texas A&M University, restaurants, shopping, schools and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $524,900
