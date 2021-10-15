Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the highly desired Saddle Creek Subdivision located close to the neighborhood pool. With attention to detail this home offers extensive crown molding and trim, a spacious living room with stacked ceiling and wood flooring, fantastic island and an abundance of kitchen storage, The split bedroom plan includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on one side of the home and a luxurious master suite on the other side. Outside you will find a large covered patio and spacious backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $520,000
