Welcome to one of Ranger's newest house plans that is quickly become a favorite of ours! The welcoming front porch draws you inside into a grand foyer featuring 10' ceilings and wood beams. Off the foyer you'll find a downstairs secondary bed and bath as well as French doors leading you into a home office space. Come in off the garage and find an expansive mudroom/flex space leading you into a spacious downstairs laundry room. The grand great room abounds with natural light, and oversized kitchen island, as well as expansive windows showcasing the high ceilings and fireplace in the living room. The primary suite downstairs is sure to not disappoint with privacy and the large en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find a large loft, two more secondary bedrooms, and a shared bathroom. This home offers room and spaces for everyone!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $519,900
