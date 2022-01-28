 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $517,900

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $517,900

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $517,900

This home boasts an open concept floorplan with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and extended covered patio right off the family room. The following options are included in this home: Optional Kitchen 1 Corner Fireplace Bath 3 Study Wet Bar Optional Windows in Breakfast Area Extended Covered Patio with Open Truss Ceiling

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert