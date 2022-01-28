4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $517,392

Reece Homes introduces a new "Emily" plan in Mission Ranch! This home has four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. Covered front porch leads you into the main entry of the home, with two bedrooms and a full bath directly off the hall. Main entry way opens up into a spacious living area which features a wood burning fireplace w/ gas starter, and vaulted ceiling! Living area opens to the kitchen, with a tucked dining area off to the side! Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, and beautiful countertops! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and the master bathroom comes equipped with split double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and large, walk-in closet with convenient access to the home's laundry room! Secondary hallway, branching off of the kitchen, gives access to home's pantry, laundry room, full bathroom, fourth bedroom, and mudroom, which opens back into the home's main entry way. The mudroom also conveniently gives access to homes two car garage! This home has a covered, vaulted ceiling back porch that acts as the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! This home showcases luxury vinyl plank flooring, and quartzite, quartz, and granite countertops throughout the home! Act now! Reece Homes is offering a "10K your way" on this property! This $10,000 may be used as a price reduction, go towards closing costs, or be used towards upgrades!