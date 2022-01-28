Reece Homes introduces a new "Emily" plan in Mission Ranch! This home has four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. Covered front porch leads you into the main entry of the home, with two bedrooms and a full bath directly off the hall. Main entry way opens up into a spacious living area which features a wood burning fireplace w/ gas starter, and vaulted ceiling! Living area opens to the kitchen, with a tucked dining area off to the side! Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, and beautiful countertops! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and the master bathroom comes equipped with split double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and large, walk-in closet with convenient access to the home's laundry room! Secondary hallway, branching off of the kitchen, gives access to home's pantry, laundry room, full bathroom, fourth bedroom, and mudroom, which opens back into the home's main entry way. The mudroom also conveniently gives access to homes two car garage! This home has a covered, vaulted ceiling back porch that acts as the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! This home showcases luxury vinyl plank flooring, and quartzite, quartz, and granite countertops throughout the home! Act now! Reece Homes is offering a "10K your way" on this property! This $10,000 may be used as a price reduction, go towards closing costs, or be used towards upgrades!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $517,392
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twelve-year-old Oscar Reyez tried playing soccer and baseball, and his parents were discussing whether he should try basketball or gymnastics …
A Bryan couple was arrested on felony drug charges after a search of their Coulter Drive home last week.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise over the weekend, with state health officials reporting 2,426 new cases of the…
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
Brazos County Health District, overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, will stop reporting local virus numbers
The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases; health department officials announced the change d…
Law enforcement agencies and automotive repair shops are seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
Two Texas men were in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling methamphetamine following separate arrests.
Cypress Park's Harold Perkins, a 2022 five-star linebacker, announced in a social media post Monday he has decommitted from Texas A&M.
The Brazos County Health District ended its nearly two-year run of reporting daily COVID-19 data with a record high number of new cases on Friday.
The A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams defended their titles at the District 19-5A meet Friday at the Belton ISD Aquatic Center.