Beautiful home in Estates of Creek Meadows with farmhouse vibes. Vaulted living room ceiling with shiplap ceiling, wood beam and stone fireplace. Open kitchen with huge island (with seating room), stainless appliances, two stainless refrigerated drawers, double wall oven, built in microwave and gas cook top. Master suite features double vanity, counter space for items like a coffee maker, clawfoot soak tub, separate shower and walk-in closet with access to the laundry room. Two guest bedrooms share a 'Jack and Jill' bathroom. Large backyard with covered patio, bbq grill and garden area. Amazing home. Schedule your showing before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $515,000
