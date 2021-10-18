OPEN HOUSE, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17 - 1 pm to 4 pm! Fall in love with this classic *fully updated* beauty in beloved Southwood Forest! Nestled on a large 0.60 acre lot with a luscious landscape of towering trees, this traditional brick two-story home offers so much space to live and enjoy! Soaring ceilings with two-story windows in the two large living areas - formal living room and in the family room. Fresh interior paint throughout! Gorgeous tile and wood floors in the main living areas. Completely updated kitchen with painted cabinets, eating bar, and granite countertops. Spacious walk-in pantry and large laundry room close to kitchen. Cheerful breakfast room and formal dining room with beadboard wainscoting. Spacious primary bedroom downstairs with jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Three large bedrooms upstairs, including one that is exceptionally large with its own private bath that could also function as a junior suite. Side-entry garage with long driveway. The spacious private backyard features a large deck, many trees, and no neighbors behind the property. Plenty of space to add a swimming pool, too! HVAC system has UV-light air purifier! Full sprinkler system. Interior paint comes with transferrable warranty by CertaPro. Two refrigerators, washing machine, and dryer convey with property. Ask for a copy of the pre-listing home inspection report completed just prior to listing! Call now for your showing - before this one gets away!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $515,000
