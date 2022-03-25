4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $515,000

Truly one-of-a-kind custom built home that is located in Emerald Forest Subdivision. The moment you step inside you have the feeling you've entered into a cottage. The main floor includes a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. There are two studies with custom built-ins. The kitchen has recently been updated to include quartz countertops and tile floors. The large master bedroom is located on the main floor. The master bathroom was recently updated to include new tile floors, quartz countertops, and walk-in shower. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms, updated bathroom, and a bonus area. The extensive backyard is shaded by large trees and has a large stamped concrete patio off the house. There is also a Tesla battery charging station in the garage.