Welcome to your dream home in the sought-after community of Castigate 2, where contemporary luxury meets functionality. This stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence offers a perfect blend of modern design and practical living spaces, including a flex room and a small office space. The flexible living space offers the opportunity for a formal dining, casual TV room or even a large in home office! Step inside to discover an open-concept living area that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The expansive windows allow natural light to flood the space, highlighting the beauty of the exposed wooden beams that add a touch of rustic elegance to the room. The heart of the living room is the stunning stone fireplace, where you can cozy up on chilly evenings. It adds a warm and inviting focal point to the space, perfect for creating cherished moments. Home features a split floorpan with convenient jack and Jill bath in between 2 of the 3 secondary bedrooms. The master will satisfy the most luxurious buyer with a large walk in closet, floor to ceiling large walk in shower, soaking tub, and gorgeous cabinetry. Outdoor kitchen on the back patio for outdoor entertaining as well!