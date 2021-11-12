This brand new Pitman Custom Home is located in Waterford Heights. From the foyer you will find to the right, a generous size office with a media closet and a large window looking to the front yard. Walking into the large living area you will see bright walls of windows along the back and an open concept kitchen including an island and attached dining room. The kitchen boasts a 36 gas cook top, built-in double ovens and a microwave drawer. We are excited to present this beautiful Pitman Custom Home featuring a large open concept design, oversized walk-in pantry and an impressive owners suite and thoughtfully designed bedrooms and baths. You will love this well designed floor plan!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $513,205
