4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $509,900

This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Waterford Heights neighborhood close to Scott and White Hospital with easy access to HWY 6. This stunning exterior features upgraded stone with Iron Ore colored trim and Hardie board. Step inside to find your new home flowing with wood look tile through the common areas and master bedroom and bath. The living room is anchored with a gas fireplace, and the kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with 5 burner gas range, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with a gas stub out to connect your grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with custom niches and dual shower heads. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades and selections made for the home. STOCK PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR HOME ARE BEING USED, SELECTIONS FOR THIS HOME WILL BE DIFFERENT.