4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $509,800

Don't miss this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Pebble Creek. This home is very open and would work wonderful for large family get togethers and entertaining! Kitchen has large wrap around eating bar, island, and lots of cabinets. It has a nice open floorplan, spacious rooms, second living dining combination. Granite on kitchen countertops, tile and carpet flooring. Master suite has jetted tub, separate shower, walk in closets, and additional sitting/work area. Amenities include built ins, plantation shutters, fireplace, raised ceilings, crown molding, built in bookcases, and lots of windows. The patio is stamped concrete, the garage has wall to wall storage shelves. Two of the bedrooms have wall to wall shelves, floor to ceiling. This home would be suitable for someone that loves books and needs shelving. Recent paint including kitchen, dining, utility room, one of the bedroom and two guest baths. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will convey with sale.