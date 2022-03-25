Don't miss this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Pebble Creek. This home is very open and would work wonderful for large family get togethers and entertaining! Kitchen has large wrap around eating bar, island, and lots of cabinets. It has a nice open floorplan, spacious rooms, second living dining combination. Granite on kitchen countertops, tile and carpet flooring. Master suite has jetted tub, separate shower, walk in closets, and additional sitting/work area. Amenities include built ins, plantation shutters, fireplace, raised ceilings, crown molding, built in bookcases, and lots of windows. The patio is stamped concrete, the garage has wall to wall storage shelves. Two of the bedrooms have wall to wall shelves, floor to ceiling. This home would be suitable for someone that loves books and needs shelving. Recent paint including kitchen, dining, utility room, one of the bedroom and two guest baths. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will convey with sale.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $509,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
A 30-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and assaulting her.
The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a tornado warning for parts of Brazos County, including Bryan and College Station until 9 p…
A severe storm that moved into the area after originating near San Antonio produced confirmed tornadoes in Snook, near Texas 47 in Bryan, near…
Texas A&M is indoctrinating newly hired women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor to Aggieland as quickly as possible. The former Georgia coach…
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley, including Brazos, Bur…
Longtime former Texas A&M University professor Kerry Litzenberg, known by many students as “Dr. Litz,” died last Thursday at age 72.
Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.
After a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, AggieCon returns for its 51st convention this weekend.
Eight years after Snook High School senior Jalee Baumann started showing chickens through 4-H and FFA, her pen of broilers was named the reser…