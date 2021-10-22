Welcome to the “Elizabeth” floor plan in Waterford Heights that is one of the most popular Reece Homes layout with its perfect combination of functionality and design. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a game room and a Reece Homes signature mudroom that make this generous house feel like home. This floor plan boasts a beautiful kitchen with a large island and a wall of windows looking out into the front that expands the feel of this plan. A restful primary suite is certainly a retreat with a soaking tub and an oversized shower. The closet allows access to the laundry area for convenience. Come see this new area of College Station that is close to everyday conveniences, the beautiful Lick Creek Park/Greenway Trail system, and all the future amenities at MidTown!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $509,772
