Featuring fantastic views from the HUGE dining room window and the patio of the lake through the wrought iron fence! You can watch ducks, Egrets, and Great Blue Hurons in the lake from the comfort of your home. The photos do not do this home justice. Must see! Patio has a built in sunshade making it a great place to entertain friends and family. Back fence includes a gate for lake access. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a split floor plan, features granite countertops, hardwood floors, and fireplace. The kitchen features a large pantry and an appliance closet - because why only have 1 pantry/closet when you can have 2? The master bedroom has a full bathroom with granite countertops, an amazing tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs is the 4th bedroom or a bonus room with a full bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage with 3 hall closets downstairs plus a closet in the laundry room! Located near schools. The Estates at Creek Meadows also features a community pool and playground.