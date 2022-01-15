This spacious Ambit Home is loaded with upgrades and located within a 5 minute drive to Scott and White Hospital. Open your metal door and step into the spacious downstairs are that is flowing with wood floors. Living room is anchored with a direct vented fireplace, and the kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with farmhouse sink, built-in oven / microwave, gas range, working island, bakers racks, walk-in pantry and ample cabinetry. Master suite boasts a spa like feel with TWO walk-in closets, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. One additional bed and bath plus an office located downstairs. Upstairs you have space to spread out with a spacious loft, 3rd bath, and two additional bedrooms. Downstairs laundry room / MUD area is TO-DIE-FOR. It has space for an extra fridge with water lines and a mud bench! Insulated garage door, bump in garage for extra storage, and full yard sprinkler system! Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. Prior day notice for showings required.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,900
