4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,900

Beautiful custom home in the sought after neighborhood of The Estates of Creek Meadows. Featuring 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, a study, and a very well thought out 3 way split floorplan! You'll be pleasantly surprised with all the high end finishes including a vaulted ceiling in the kitchen and dining area complete with shiplap and trusses, gorgeous leathered granite countertops, custom cabinets with upper and under mount lighting, a custom island that is sure to WOW, tile wood flooring in the main areas and primary bedroom, living room fireplace with remote control gas logs and so much more!! Just a short distance to the award winning CSISD schools and a block away from the neighborhood park and pool, this home won't last! Make your appointments TODAY! Open house 4/2 & 4/3 from 1pm-4pm.