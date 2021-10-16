This beautiful four bedroom three bathroom home with a 3 car garage is located in the gated area (The Villas) of popular Mission Ranch Subdivision and boasts many upgrades. The living room features a gas fireplace with mantle and decorative tile surround. The kitchen is loaded with extras that include Kitchen Aid appliances, pot filler, built in ice maker, soft close drawers, spice rack pull outs and over/under cabinet lights. These are just some of the beautiful finishes you'll find. Also, the entire bottom floor has wood look tile flooring, including the master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Upstairs you'll be delighted with the additional 2 bedrooms, game room and full bathroom. On the energy saving side the home has spray foam insulation, Low E Windows and a tankless gas water heater. The upgrades don't just stop on the inside.....The backyard is definitely a great place for entertaining with a covered patio, outdoor kitchen, cedar pergola and outdoor gas firepit with brick seating. Mission Ranch has natural parks, a lake with a dock, walking trails and in 2021 the Amenity center will be completed and will include a fitness center, swimming pool, play grounds, meeting rooms and a grand hall.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,900
