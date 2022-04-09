4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,000

We invite you to schedule a tour of this stunning custom-built home in South College Station’s highly coveted Castlegate II development. This immaculate 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom abode comes complete with a spacious office just off the entryway, with floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving and a unique supply nook. The oversized living room with corner fireplace leads directly into an open kitchen, including a 12-foot island, an apron-front sink, a formal dining space and a u-shaped walk-in pantry. The back bedrooms feature a nifty jack-and-jill style bathroom setup with a shared shower. The primary bedroom suite is something to behold, headlined by a 14 x 14 bedroom space that leads into an en suite bath and closet area that is an absolute dream. Double sinks. 42-inch tub. Built-in linen area. 5-foot long shower with a window near the ceiling for natural light. This house pops with some 11-foot ceilings and crown molding throughout, along with wood plank ceilings above the front porch and in the entryway, wood-look tile throughout the entire main spaces, a tankless water heater and a wifi-controlled irrigation system. The entire attic space, including the garage, has spray foam insulation to help keep temps down during the blazing summer months. The covered back porch is built for the weekender in mind with ample space to dream up a wide range of opportunities. The porch area is more than 18 feet deep and about 25 feet long off the dining area and features a bead board ceiling.