4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $495,000

So many things to love with this wonderful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath, one story home located in Castlegate II. . . Enter into the home on the beautiful and easy to maintain wood tile flooring! Open concept in the kitchen, living and dining areas allow for easy flow when entertaining large groups. Spacious kitchen includes huge island accented with pendant lights and lots of countertops for serving and prep. Tons of cabinets give the owner various storage options. Gas cooktop and stainless appliances. Dining and living areas overlook the lush backyard through picturesque windows complete with custom light filtering shades that are controlled remotely. Flex room is a great space to use as an office, additional living space or exercise room. Spacious master suite opens to the back patio and master bath includes separate sinks, garden tub and shower, and HUGE walk in closet. Three way split floor plan allows for everyone to have their own quiet area to retreat. Enjoy cooking a meal in the outdoor kitchen while relaxing on the spacious patio! Curb appeal, three car garage and so much more make this home one that you will want to hurry to see!