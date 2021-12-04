This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Magruder Home with a study is located in the new Waterford Heights community with a location close to Texas A & M University, shopping and healthcare! With a unique open concept floorplan offering a central living room that opens to the custom designed kitchen and dining room in the rear of the home, granite or quartz counters throughout, and a split bedroom plan offering space for everyone, this home combines beauty and functionality with ease. Of course, this new construction home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home, with beautiful millwork, a multitude of custom features, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work. Relax or entertain on the covered outdoor patio with a glass of sweet tea! **Photos reflect similar floor plan, actual finish out will vary.**
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday, accused of selling drugs after a search warrant was served on a College Station hotel …
A Caldwell High School basketball coach was killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Texas 21 and OSR in Bryan on …
A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Hamilton Unit has been charged with taking pills into the Bryan prison.
America’s drug epidemic has taken the deadliest turn in our nation’s history. Overdose deaths have nearly doubled over the past five years. In…
The Franklin football team features several sets of brothers on its roster, but one pair operates like the battery for the Lions.
A Navasota man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested over the weekend.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Bryan High’s Ross Rogers is retiring, but he’ll still be around fieldhouses which have been home away from home for one of high school footbal…