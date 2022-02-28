This stunning estate home featuring 3300 square feet has tons of recent upgrades! Located on a half acre corner lot just minutes from campus, this beauty in the heart of College Station is sure to grab your attention! With recent upgrades including a new roof, energy efficient windows, updated kitchen and bathrooms, all new flooring throughout the house, and gorgeous new light fixtures that are a must see, it checks all the boxes! Enjoy relaxing by the beautiful pool with updated stonescape plaster and concrete, or underneath the gorgeous hand built pergola! This home features 4 oversized bedrooms, 2 living areas, a formal dining area, a large bonus/game room with a built in bar and an open kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining! You will be mesmerized by the sunroom with views of the pool when you want to just relax! Come make this the dream home you have always wanted!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $489,900
