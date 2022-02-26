This gorgeous Ranger Home combines function and style seamlessly. Enter the 8 ft. glass front door into a grand foyer where natural light draws you into the spacious family room. The fireplace surround is grey glazed tile with a dark Walnut stained mantle and dining room with a beam accent stained to match. Enjoy a designer kitchen featuring 42 soft close cabinetry door and drawers, large walk-in pantry with barn door, gray subway backsplash, stainless gas cooktop, built in oven place under and SS dishwasher/microwave. Wood look tile is beautiful set the tone for this Farm house style, installed from the front door to the rear door entry, extended entry, halls and all baths. What I love most about this home it has tons of storage and a pantry with barn door. Main bedroom suite located on first floor with study and 3 bedrooms up includes ceiling fans, LED lighting and lots of natural light. The family room fan is a large industrial 68 fan. Faucets and fixtures are contemporary black matte with matching hardware which pops on the white quartz countertops. And did I mention the storage in the utility room? Gray shaker Cabinets with quartz countertops-a great space for your laundry folding needs. Find smart home features throughout: Smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smart lighting. This home has it all the only thing missing is you...
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $489,900
