4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $489,900

This Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home plus study in popular Estates At Creek Meadows has a wonderful open concept with a 3 way split bedroom plan. The living room and kitchen boast vaulted ceilings with with large windows to view the matching vaulted patio ceiling. In the living room you'll find a gas log fireplace, wood look tile and built in speakers. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, built in oven and microwave and a gas cook top. The dining area is open to the living and kitchen and has a beautiful pop up ceiling adorned with ship lap. The Master bedroom and bathroom are spacious and also has a large walk in closet. Outside you'll be delighted with the large covered patio with built in speakers and great size yard. This awesome home also features tankless water heaters, sits on a cul de sac, has no back yard neighbors and the garage has epoxy coated floors. Estates at Creek Meadows offers a pool, play ground and two ponds for catch and release fishing and is also within walking distance to the elementary, intermediate and middle school.