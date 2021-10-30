Come home to scenic views, an open-concept floorplan, New Build seated on an acre lot in CSISD. This property features a modern take on the classic farmhouse design. Enjoy any evening on the screened-in back porch and take a break from the hustle and bustle! There is no wasted space in this open floor plan that contains a multi purpose bedroom that can also serve as an office space or play room. The large master bedroom flows into a his and hers bathroom with large walk-in shower. Conveniently accessible laundry and mud area align with the lack of wasted space. An organizer's dream pantry and beautiful views from the kitchen sink. The Andersen windows provide both style and efficiency. This home is waiting for many memories to be made!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $489,000
