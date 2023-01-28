4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $480,000

Welcome to this luxurious Ridgewood Custom Home located in the beautiful subdivision of Waterford Heights. Step inside and be amazed by the open floor plan, spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, and a huge kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and even a pot filler! This 4 bedroom 3 bath home also has a flex room that can be used in a variety of ways to suit your needs. The primary suite is truly screams relaxation as it features a cultured marble tub, walk-in tile shower, separate vanities, and a huge walk-in closet. Head outside to the covered back patio equipped with a built in BBQ grill and mini fridge - great for entertaining friends & family and enjoying your privacy fenced backyard oasis. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!