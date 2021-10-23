4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $480,000

Our Standards are their Upgrades! Photos are of another home, same floorplan. However - this home is ALL BRICK and casita will include kitchenette. Home includes study AND DETACHED APARTMENT WITH KITCHENETTE AND FULL BATH for guests, mother-in-law, or college kid. Great entertainment space with both a front courtyard and back patio bookending and open living full of windows. NO LAMINATE HERE, wood-look tile in common and wet areas, high end carpet and padding in bedrooms. All bedrooms have their own private, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. Home boasts latest interior trend: bold accent color on island PLUS SMART TECH: video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and garage keypad. Kitchen features our standard 5-burner stove w/ griddle plate, pantry, granite counters, and custom cabinetry. Master oasis includes his/hers vanities, enormous closet & space to unwind. Upstairs bonus room includes en-suite full bathroom & walk-in closet - great as bedroom, media room, or game room. Check out our spec sheet! Neighborhood HOA includes basic CEO fiber optic internet plan.