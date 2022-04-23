 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $479,900

Located in popular Castlegate II neighborhood, you'll find this spacious, two-story, 2600 sqft home with gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining. The living room features high ceilings and gorgeous wood burning fireplace. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home includes an office which can easily convert into another bedroom if needed. The primary bedroom, one guest rooms, and flexible space are all located downstairs, with two additional bedrooms and bathroom being located upstairs. The upstairs area includes a media/game room which includes flush mounted speakers connecting to the 55 inch LED TV making sports or movies a fun experience. Plenty of storage throughout. Head outside to your backyard outdoor space including a covered patio with a built-in countertop and gas lines, perfect for cookouts or for a bar-b-que with family or friends. Neighborhood features community pool and walking trails throughout.

