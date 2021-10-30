This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Magruder Home with a study is located in the new Waterford Heights community with a location close to Texas A & M University, shopping and healthcare! With a unique open concept floorplan offering a central living room that opens to the custom designed kitchen and dining room in the rear of the home, granite or quartz counters throughout, and a split bedroom plan offering space for everyone, this home combines beauty and functionality with ease. Of course, this new construction home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home, with beautiful millwork, a multitude of custom features, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work. Relax or entertain on the covered outdoor patio with a glass of sweet tea! **Photos reflect similar floor plan, actual finish out will vary.**
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $475,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Jalen Wydermyer continued to cement himself as one of Texas A&M’s best tight ends in school history during the Aggies’ 44-14 win over Sout…
Two Texas A&M students are suing the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon and fraternity members after alleging they suffered severe skin burns …
A consultant’s report released by Texas A&M University on Monday recommends reorganizing the university’s Office of the Provost and Studen…
A Texas A&M associate professor of large animal surgery was recently indicted on a cruelty to livestock charge.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair will retire after the 2021-22 season, officially making the announcement in a school release…
Four Caldwell High School students were arrested last week on felony charges of indecency with a child by exposure stemming from an incident t…
There are a number of ways Texas A&M fans could’ve celebrated the Aggies’ upset win over top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 9, such as buying drin…
Brazos County health officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 17 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
Nothing quite moves the needle on Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork’s Twitter account like uniform and merchandise talk.