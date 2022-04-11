4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $475,000

OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY, APRIL 10, 1 pm - 4 pm! Classic charm and beauty amongst the tall trees of Emerald Forest! Fall in love with this dreamy 4 bed 3.5 bath home with a dedicated study and bonus room upstairs! This home has it all! As you enter the home, you'll see the formal living room and the dedicated home office with French doors. Gorgeous wood-look tile throughout the first floor. The living room is spacious with a wood-burning fireplace, and windows that look out to the trees and greenery of the backyard. The breakfast room and kitchen feature new granite countertops and backsplash, new dishwasher, and new sink and faucet. JennAir cooktop in the center island. Lots of counter space and cabinets for storage! The cozy primary suite is located downstairs features a completely updated bath with separate shower and oversized Jacuzzi soaking tub. Upstairs, you'll delight in the bonus room - use as a play room, a second study, or a media room! Three bedrooms, one with an ensuite bath, and two bedrooms with a shared bath. Large walk-in closets. Tasteful updates throughout this fabulous home. Secluded backyard. Full sprinkler system in front and back. New roof 2018. New water heaters 2019. Schedule your private tour today to make this home yours!