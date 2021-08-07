 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $475,000

Looking for a new builder home? Look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath with an office/study Ridgewood custom home located in the Waterford Heights subdivision! This home features a great open floor plan, large living room, huge kitchen with large island and ample cabinet and counter space, granite counter tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, large master suite with free standing tub, walk in tile shower and huge walk in closet! Covered back patio and privacy fenced yard! 16 seer HVAC unit, and tankless gas hot water heater.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert