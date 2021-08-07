4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $475,000

Looking for a new builder home? Look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath with an office/study Ridgewood custom home located in the Waterford Heights subdivision! This home features a great open floor plan, large living room, huge kitchen with large island and ample cabinet and counter space, granite counter tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, large master suite with free standing tub, walk in tile shower and huge walk in closet! Covered back patio and privacy fenced yard! 16 seer HVAC unit, and tankless gas hot water heater.